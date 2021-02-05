FuboTV Becomes First Connected TV Company to Join Unified ID 2.0 Advanced Ad Initiative

FuboTV has become the first streaming video company to join Unified ID 2.0, an open-sourced advanced advertising “identity” initiative being led by The Trade Desk.

FuboTV said earlier that it expected to report 545,000 subscribers for its virtual pay TV service by the end of 2020 (the recently minted publicly traded company reports earnings March 2). Most of the video consumption occurring on the platform—93%—comes via connected TV, as opposed to mobile, desktop, etc.

Unified ID 2.0 is designed to replace third-party cookies as a means of maintaining targeted advertising across the open internet. Adding a platform rooted in connected TV, a medium that has never supported third-party cookies in the first place, expands the new “identity” technology’s ability to manage and measure advanced adverting campaigns across devices.

"As an early adopter of addressable and programmatic advertising, as well as one of the leaders in the CTV space, fuboTV is excited to partner on Unified ID 2.0 with The Trade Desk and other partners to develop industry-wide standards and solutions that enhance and support the CTV advertising ecosystem,” said Diana Horowitz, fuboTV’s senior VP, ad sales, in a statement.

“We believe Unified ID 2.0 has the potential to both enhance targeting capabilities for our advertisers as well as allow our viewers to experience relevant advertising,” she added. “We have been pleased with the support the initiative, still in its pilot phase, has already had across the industry, and we look forward to working with all partners to develop an independent, open-source framework."