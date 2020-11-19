Nielsen Unveils Post-Cookie System for ID Resolution

With cookies crumbling as a way to identify individuals, Nielsen said it has a new ID resolution system it will use for its products that measure audiences and outcomes.

With the new ID methodology, Nielsen said it can assure advertisers that when an ad is viewed, its audience can be measured across all platforms and de-duplicated in order to calculate the reach of a campaign.

Nielsen is using a variety of data, direct integrations and new technologies as well as its measurement-specific identity graf. Nielsen’s signature panel will be used to correct biases in the data sets and drive comparability.

Nielsen will begin rolling out the ID resolution system in the U.S. early in the first quarter of 2021. The methodology will be used in Digital Ad Ratings, Total Ad Ratings, Digital Content Ratings, Total Content Ratings, Digital in TV Ratings, Nielsen Attribution and NielsenCampaign Lift.

“By underpinning our audience and outcomes measurement products with our unique ID resolution methodology, we are futureproofing our business and products from ongoing technology and regulatory changes," said Mainak Mazumdar, chief data officer at Nielsen. "Backed by Nielsen's gold standard panels, we are building the blocks for a privacy centric, flexible approach to measuring individuals’ exposure to ads to power the media industry well into the future."

Nielsen is also working with The Trade Desk and the industry on Unified ID 2.0, an open and interoperable ID, built on hashed and encrypted email addresses. It will provide a framework for interoperability between the Nielsen ID and Nielsen’s direct integrations across platforms and publishers, enabling Nielsen to deliver comprehensive and comparable measurement.

Nielsen is actively working with the Media Rating Council to review the new resolution methodology to ensure it meets the standards for audience measurement.