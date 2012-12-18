FTC to Unveil COPPA Enforcement Revisions Dec. 19

The Federal Trade Commission will release its updates to

enforcement of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act Wednesday (Dec. 19)

according to various legislators who will join in the unveiling.

In separate releases on Tuesday, Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.

Va.), and Reps. Joe Barton (R-Texas) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said they would

join FTC chair Jon Leibowitz in the announcement on the Hill. All three have

been among the most vocal congressional advocates for greater privacy

protections for kids.

Rockefeller announced he would be hosting the announcement

in the Russell Senate Office Building along with Leibowitz and Sen. Mark Pryor

(D-Ark.), followed not long after by the announcement by Markey's office that

he and Barton would be there as well.

TheFTC has proposed to make ad networks subject to COPPA when they are

collecting personal information through a child-directed website, as well as adding

behavioral advertising tracking cookies and geolocationinformation to the definition of kids' personal information that behavioral

marketers and websites must get permission from parents to obtain.

Markeyand Barton have proposed a kids' do-not-track bill and Rockefeller has

backed legislation that would apply to adults and kids.

Cable

and wireless operators said that there could be unintended consequences to

the changes as proposed, including putting a crimp in TV Everywhere online delivery

of kids content.