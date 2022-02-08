Fox Weather Adds YouTube TV, Amazon News, Roku, fubo, Xumo Distribution

Fox Weather, the free ad-supported weather service, has added distribution via YouTube TV, Amazon News and The Roku Channel, and will launch on fuboTV and Xumo later this month.

Fox Television stations will also be airing the full linear service on digital channels broadcast by Fox Television Stations in 17 markets.

Select simulcast hours will air on Fox Television Stations’ duopoly stations.

“Following our successful launch this past fall, we are excited to significantly expand our distribution footprint and deliver Fox Weather’s innovative coverage to millions of viewers on many of television’s most popular streaming services and devices,” said Sharri Berg, president of Fox Weather. ■