Fox Weather Gets First Fox News Channel Simulcast

As a nor'easter threatened the East Coast with potentially heavy snowfalls and high winds, Fox Weather, Fox News Media's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming service, will make its debut on the Fox News Channel mothership, with added play on Fox Business News.

A live simulcast of Fox Weather will air Saturday morning (January 29) on Fox News Channel at 5-6 a.m., then Fox Business Network will carry live simulcasts at 6-9 a.m. and 6-10 p.m.

Fox Weather meteorologists Amy Freeze, Craig Herrera, Kiyana Lewis and Ian Oliver will report on the storm in the 5 a.m. simulcast. Meteorologists Marissa Torres, Kendall Smith and Jane Minar will helm the majority of coverage during the FBN 6-10 p.m. simulcast. ■