Fox Weather Generates More Than 1 Million Downloads

The new Fox Weather app has been downloaded more than 1 million times, according to Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Speaking on Fox’s fiscal first-quarter earnings call Wednesday, Murdoch said the Fox weather app was the most downloaded free app in the app store and that users have already generated 28 million page views and spent more than 42 million minutes engaging with the new product.

“We are excited about the prospects for Fox Weather and our ability to be a leading player in the space, delivering compelling live content to viewers and serving as a desirable platform for advertisers to reach our valuable audiences,” he said.

The Fox Weather streaming service is available free on all Fox News Media digital properties, as well as via Fox Now. It will launch later this month on Tubi, followed by YouTube TV and other streaming platforms.

Murdoch also said that Fox Bet Super Six, the free-to-play game, already has a user base exceeding 5 million players. He said that makes Super Six the biggest free-to-play sports betting game in the country.

Gambling is also giving Fox a boost in terms of ad sales. Murdoch said that although betting is only legalized in six of its 18 local markets, Fox has already written about 20% more sports betting ad sales at this point in the fiscal year than it did in all of fiscal 2021.

"This new category will end the year as one of the largest in local advertising," he said.