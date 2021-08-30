Fox Weather Forecasts From ‘Dancing Weatherman’ During U.S. Open

Fox Weather, an ad-supported streaming platform that launches in the fall, will provide 15-second weather forecasts on Tennis Channel at the U.S. Open from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8. There will be one 15-second hit each morning on Tennis Channel Live at the U.S. Open, which airs at 10 a.m. ET.

Sinclair Broadcast Group owns Tennis Channel.

Nick Kosir, evening co-host at Fox Weather, will handle the forecasts. Before coming on board at the new network, he was morning meteorologist at the Fox affiliate WJZY Charlotte.

Kosir is known as The Dancing Weatherman thanks to his viral dancing videos on social media.

“Fox Weather is proud to work alongside The Tennis Channel, offering their viewers an inside look into our forthcoming service while providing dedicated forecasts surrounding this year’s US Open,” said Michael Tammero, senior VP of marketing and brand strategy, Fox News Media. “There’s no more vital component to outdoor sporting events than weather, so this is the perfect opportunity to showcase the incredible insights our new AVOD platform has to offer when it launches this fall.”

The Dancing Weatherman was hatched in 2019 during what Kosir told B+C at the time was “a boring stretch of weather.” Station management had suggested that talent show more of their personalities on the air, so Kosir did the Slide Like This Challenge, an internet dance trend at the time, on the morning program.

“I’m not the best dancer in the world, but I think I can hit those moves,” he said.

Kosir has two million Instagram followers and 2.4 million more on TikTok. He completed his meteorology certification at Mississippi State University in 2010.

The U.S. Open happens in the New York City borough of Queens.

Sharri Berg is the president of Fox Weather.