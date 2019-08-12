Forecast Calls for Foxtrot on Good Day Charlotte

Nick Kosir has become as well-known for his dance moves on WJZY’s Good Day Charlotte as he has for his weather forecasts. Showing off his slick steps on air, he’s accumulated a massive social following, including nearly 900,000 followers on Instagram.

It began in April, during what Kosir calls “a boring stretch of weather.” He said upper management had suggested its talent show more of their personalities. He attempted the Slide Like This challenge, an internet dance trend, on the morning program.

What was Kosir thinking? “I’m not the best dancer in the world, but I think I can hit those moves,” he said, “and make it look decent.”

After work, Kosir took a nap, woke up and saw that his dance clip had gone viral.

“Nick has an incredible groove,” said former WJZY VP and general manager Mike McClain.

Kosir said he would hold off on the whirls and twirls if he thought it would compromise his meteorological credibility. He’s been doing weather on TV for nearly 14 years.

“I’ll keep dancing until people get sick of it,” he said. “I know everything has a shelf life.”