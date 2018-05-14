Fox Reveals Fall Schedule

Fox shared its fall schedule in advance of its upfront presentation May 14. Fox welcomes Thursday Night Football to its lineup in the fall.

The Resident and 9-1-1 share Mondays.

Tuesdays offer The Gifted and Lethal Weapon, now with Seann William Scott in the cast.

Wednesdays have Empire and Star.

Thursdays feature Thursday Night Football and the pre-game show.

Fridays are Last Man Standing, new comedy The Cool Kids, about a group in a retirement community who are willing to break every rule, and Hell’s Kitchen. The Cool Kids cast includes Martin Mull, David Alan Grier and Vicki Lawrence.

Saturdays show college football.

Sundays offer NFL on Fox, The OT, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and new comedy Rel, based on the life of Lil Rel Howery. He plays a loving husband who finds his wife is having an affair.

“This year, we launched four of the Top 10 new shows on broadcast, which led to a very strong roster of young series returning for their sophomore seasons,” said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group. “That gives us tremendous momentum heading into the fall. With our increased investment in football, we’re going to use the powerful platform of the NFL to launch our new comedies. We’ll then take some big swings with dramas at midseason, which is a proven strategy for Fox.”

The live production of Rent airs January 27.

Hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, science series Cosmos airs in the spring.

Midseason series include Gotham, The Passage, about a secret medical facility where a dangerous virus is being experimented with, and Proven Innocent, about an underdog criminal defense firm and a sensational murder case.

The Orville returns to the schedule in the midseason, after TNF is done.

Fox said there are no plans to bring back The X-Files at the current time.