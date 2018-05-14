Seann William Scott to Be Murtaugh’s Partner in Fox’s ‘Lethal Weapon’

Seann William Scott will join Lethal Weapon for its third season on Fox. With Clayne Crawford departing the series, Scott will partner with Murtaugh, played by Damon Wayans. He will play a new character next season.

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” said Michael Thorn, president, entertainment, Fox. “Lethal Weapon is packed with action, drama and pure fun, and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”

Scott played Stifler in the American Pie movies. He’s also been in Road Trip, The Dukes of Hazzard and Dude, Where’s My Car?

Lethal Weapon averages a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s L7 ratings, and 8.6 million total viewers. Matt Miller, Dan Lin, Jennifer Gwartz and McG are executive producers.

The series is based on the hit movie franchise. It stars Damon Wayans, Keesha Sharp, Kevin Rahm, Jordana Brewster, Johnathan Fernandez, Dante Brown, Chandler Kinney and Michelle Mitchenor.

Lethal Weapon is a production of Warner Bros. Television in association with Lin Pictures and Good Session Productions.