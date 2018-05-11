Fox Brings Back ‘Last Man Standing’

Comedy Last Man Standing will be on Fox for the 2018-2019 season. Tim Allen stars. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, the series also stars Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson.

The show aired for six season on ABC before wrapping last year.

“Last Man Standing ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of Last Man Standing.”



Allen plays Mike Baxter, a married father of three girls, who tries to maintain his manliness in a world dominated by women.



“Excited?” said Allen. “Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I’m excited!”



Allen credited the show’s fans for supporting it enough to merit its return.

Last Man Standing averaged 8.3 million viewers in Live + 7 ratings for the 2016-2017 season on ABC.

The series was created by Jack Burditt.