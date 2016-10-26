Fox News' Megyn Kelly to Cohost 'Live With Kelly' After Election Day

Fox News’ Megyn Kelly — just off her on-air argument with Republican commentator Newt Gingrich — will join Kelly Ripa on Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the day after the election.

During her Fox News show, The Kelly File, on Tuesday night, former House Speaker Gingrich accused Kelly of being “fascinated with sex,” because she was reporting on the continual allegations by women who say Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump forcibly kissed or groped them.

In the end, Kelly got in the last word, saying: “We’re going to have to leave it at that and you can take your anger issues and spend some time working on them, Mr. Speaker. Thanks for being here.”

It will be Kelly’s first time guest-hosting Live. Guests planned that day will be actress Naomi Watts and actor Michael Ealy, with a musical performance by Cam. Watts’ new movie, Shut In, premieres Nov. 11, while Ealy just joined the cast of BET’s Being Mary Jane starring Gabrielle Union.

Kelly joins a growing list of cohosts who have sat next to Ripa after the departure of Michael Strahan in May. These include Dancing With the Stars’ Erin Andrews, actor and current Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper, NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon, singer and actor Josh Groban, Late Night host Seth Meyers, actor Jerry O’Connell, actor and director Fred Savage, Empire star Jussie Smollett and more.