Syndication Ratings: Billy Bush-Donald Trump Video Bumps 'Access Hollywood'

The week ended Oct. 16 was marked by the release of the now infamous 2005 Access Hollywood video that captured Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on a hot mic having a lewd conversation with host Billy Bush about Bush’s then co-anchor Nancy O’Dell.

The video ended up costing Bush his new job on NBC’s Today and, depending on the outcome of the upcoming election, could also have marked a pivotal point in Trump’s candidacy, forcing the question of how Trump treats women into the forefront.

Related: Billy Bush Officially Out at 'Today'

Although NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood didn’t break the story of its own video—that honor went to the Washington Post—it did benefit a bit from it in the ratings. The show gained 7% for the week to a 1.6 live plus same day household ratings average. That moved it ahead of Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which dropped 6%. Warner Bros.’ Extra was the other access magazine to gain on the video, jumping 8% to a new season-high 1.4, that show’s best rating since the May sweep.

CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight, currently co-anchored by O’Dell, held steady at a first place 3.2. In addition, ET was 7% ahead of last year at this time, the biggest annual increase in the genre.

In second place among the magazines, CTD’s Inside Edition sank 7% to a 2.7, matching its season low. CTD’s The Insider stood pat at a 1.1.

Twentieth’s Dish Nation fell 13% to a 0.7, equaling its season low. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page logged its regular 0.3 for the 29th week in a row.

CTD’s Dr. Phil led the talk shows for the sixth straight week with a 3.3, up 3% for the week and 10% from last year at this time. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil forged ahead 7% to a 1.6.

Back in households, Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly was steady in second place at a 2.4. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres added 5% to a 2.3. NBCUniversal’s Maury and Steve Harvey, Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos all were unchanged at a 1.6, 1.6, 1.5 and 1.3, respectively. NBCU’s Jerry Springer and CTD’s Rachael Ray each recovered 8% to return to 1.3s, tying Wilkos.

NBCU’s rookie Harry eased 8% in its fifth week to a 1.2, due in part to Hurricane Matthew, which knocked out stations in some Florida and Carolina markets where Harry had multiple runs on three of the five days. Harry rose to its best weekly averages yet in nine metered markets, including Indianapolis, Albuquerque and Knoxville.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz was in stable condition at a 1.2 for the fourth straight frame, tying Harry.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, which had hit a new season high in the prior session, dropped back 10% to a 0.9 but was up 13% over last year at this time.

Warner Bros.’ The Real picked up 13% to a new season high 0.9, tying Crime Watch. CTD’s The Doctors held steady in last place at a 0.8.

CTD’s Judge Judy maintained its 6.7 for a second week to lead all of syndication for the 11th straight week.

CTD’s Hot Bench, which is replacing Judge Larry Bakman with Judge Michael Corriero starting Nov. 1, strengthened 5% to a 2.3, remaining tied with Ellen as daytime’s number-four show.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court, and Judge Mathis and Twentieth’s Divorce Court all were flat at a 1.6, 1.3 and 1.0, respectively. Trifecta’s Judge Faith finished 14% higher at a 0.8.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud advanced 5% to a new season-high 6.6, leading games for the 25th week in a row. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune faded 2% to a 5.9. CTD’s Jeopardy! was flat at a 5.7. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire depreciated 6% for the week to a 1.5. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game was unchanged at a 1.3 for the eighth straight week.

Meanwhile, Disney-ABC’s RightThisMinute slumped 7% for the week to a 1.4, but having moved to ABC owned stations in top markets, surged 27% for the year.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory edged ahead 2% to lead the off-net sitcoms with a new season-high 5.2. Twentieth’s Modern Family climbed 4% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 5% to a 2.3. Twentieth’s Family Guy stood pat at a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly spurted 6% to a 1.8, tying Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which surged 20%. Twentieth’s newcomer Last Man Standing sprinted 7% to a new season-high 1.6. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show rose 8% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ The Middle and Twentieth’s King of the Hill were flat at a 1.3.

Out of the top ten for the second straight week was SPT’s Seinfeld, which remained at its series-low 1.2, still likely due to baseball playoffs. Seinfeld tied Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother, which eroded 8% to also drop to a new series low.