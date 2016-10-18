Billy Bush Officially Out at ‘Today’

Billy Bush is officially leaving NBC’s Today.

Bush came under fire after a video was released in which he and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump were making crude comments about women.

Today was quick to act, suspending Bush a few days after the 2005 Access Hollywood tape leaked.

The longtime entertainment reporter joined Todayduring the Rio Olympics this summer as host of the 9 a.m. hour.

He issued the following statement:

I am deeply grateful for the conversations I’ve had with my daughters, and for all of the support from family, friends and colleagues. I look forward to what lies ahead.

Billy