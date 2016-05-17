'Access Hollywood's Billy Bush Officially Moving to 'Today'

As expected, Billy Bush is officially joining NBC’s Today. Today’s executive in charge, Noah Oppenheim sent the announcement to Today staffers Tuesday morning.

Bush is leaving NBCUniversal's syndicated entertainment magazine, Access Hollywood, and its sister entertainment talk show, Access Hollywood Live, for the job. Today's Natalie Morales is moving from New York to Los Angeles to take over for Bush on both shows and also serve as Today's West Coast anchor as well as contribute to other NBC News programs.

Bush will join Today's more pop culture-oriented 9 a.m. hour, Oppenheim said.

The memo is below:

Hi Everyone —

I’m excited to share official word that Billy Bush is coming to TODAY. He’ll join the current 9a anchors as Tammy and her team continue to build a compelling and competitive hour focused on lifestyle and entertainment.

Billy has been a part of the TODAY extended family for quite some time — he brings boundless energy, a great interviewing style and a deep knowledge of pop culture. During 15 years as host of Access Hollywood, and 6 years as co-host of Access Live, Billy has covered and interviewed literally everyone in Hollywood. Following an early start in radio, Billy broke into TV as a freelancer on WNBC. He credits his very first segment, involving a painful chest-waxing incident (well before Steve Carell) with him getting the full-time gig.

You’ll start to see Billy on the show during the Olympics in August. Please join Tammy and me in welcoming Billy to TODAY!

Noah