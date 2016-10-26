Trump Talks About Religious Liberty With EWTN

Does Donald Trump have a favorite saint? And what about his prayer life?

Apparently those questions will be answered Thursday night at 8 p.m., according to EWTN, the Catholic TV network.

With less than two weeks to go in a race in which Trump trails in most polls, the Republican candidate is sitting down with The World Over host Raymond Arroyo.

According to EWTN, he talks about religious liberty, his change in position on "life" issues, and talks about women's "concerns" about his candidacy.

He also talked about his "prayer" life and whether or not he has a favorite saint.

Trump's faith has been a hot topic of late—including a "Gospel of Trump" analysis by CNN—and stories about the continuing support of the candidate by some "family values" evangelical Christians in the wake of accusations of sexual harassment and worse against the candidate have been a topic of some discussion, including a story earlier this month in Salon.