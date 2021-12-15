Fox First Run Renews Four Shows

Fox First Run is bringing back four of its original syndicated shows: rookie game show You Bet Your Life, starring Jay Leno and his Tonight Show band leader Kevin Eubanks; 25 Words or Less, starring and executive produced by Meredith Vieira; Dish Nation, starring Sherri Shepherd and radio teams from around the country; and Divorce Court, hosted by Judge Faith Jenkins. All four shows will continue to air on the Fox Television Stations through the 2022-23 TV season.

“Fox First Run's main priority is to always focus on our audience first, by allowing them to appear, contribute, play and win. All of our programming both, present and ones in development, have two key elements--extensive interactivity and pure entertainment,” Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming, Fox Television Stations, said in a statement.

The Fox Television Stations will see some changes across its programming lineups in January, when Sony Pictures Television swaps out Dr. Oz for The Good Dish, as Dr. Mehmet Oz fully launches his run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania and his 13-season daytime syndicated talker comes to an end.

Fox also has picked up game show Pictionary, hosted by Jerry O'Connell, to premiere this fall. Pictionary aired as a test on select Fox stations last summer. The show will be distributed by CBS Media Ventures, which is also selling the national advertising time.

You Bet Your Life, a reboot of a format made famous by Groucho Marx, debuted in September. It’s cleared in all top 100 markets and in Canada. David Hurwitz is showrunner and executive producer along with Tom Werner.

“Here’s what You Bet Your Life is all about: laughs plus money equals, who cares what it equals! It’s laughs plus money!” Leno said in a statement.

25 Words or Less first debuted on select Fox stations as a preview show in August 2018 and then went into national syndication in fall 2019. Executive produced by Vieira along with Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Mary McCormack, Michael Morris, showrunner Michael Canter and Bruce Sterten, 25 Words or Less is cleared in 98% of the U.S.

“I feel honored to host 25 Words or Less, especially now. To bring laughter and great game play into people’s homes every day is a gift. Thanks to our loyal fans and to those just discovering us, it’s on to season four,” Vieira said.

Dish Nation has been airing on the Fox Television Stations since July 2011 and is now cleared nationally in 85% of the country. The Dish Nation deejay teams include Atlanta’s Headkrack, Gary with da Tea and Da Brat; Los Angeles’ Sherri Shepherd with Heidi Hamilton and Frank Kramer from KLOS’s “Heidi and Frank;” and iHeartRadio’s Chuey Martinez.

Divorce Court is cleared in 94% of the country and is produced by Lincolnwood Productions. ◾