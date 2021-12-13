‘Wendy Williams’ Swaps in Michael Rapaport as Sherri Shepherd Undergoes Surgery

'Wendy Williams' has been guest-hosted by Sherri Shepherd (above) and others all season.

The Wendy Williams Show had to replace one scheduled guest host with another as Sherri Shepherd was rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy on Sunday. Comedian and actor Michael Rapoport, who is starring in Hulu’s upcoming comedy Life & Beth, stepped in at the last minute.

The show announced the switch Monday morning when viewers tuned in, possibly expecting Shepherd, only to find Rapaport. Shepherd had been scheduled to guest host all week. Shepherd also is slated to guest host the last week of January.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams has been emceed by guest hosts all season long due to Williams’ extended medical absence due to complications from Grave’s disease, according to the show. Wendy Williams’ season-13 premiere was delayed by one month and finally returned on Oct. 18.

In the two months that the show has been back on the air in originals, Shepherd, Rapaport, Whitney Cummings, Leah Remini and Michelle Visage, Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos, Bill Bellamy, the hip-hop duo of Fat Joe and Remy Ma, and more have sat in for Williams. In January, Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell will take a stint with Rapaport and Shepherd returning.

Also: ‘Wendy Williams’ Slates Full Month of Guest Host for January

Wendy Williams is on holiday hiatus from Dec. 20 - Dec. 31, returning with live, original episodes guest-hosted by Fat Joe and Remy Ma on Monday, Jan. 3. In the Thanksgiving week ended Nov. 28, Wendy Williams averaged a 0.7 live plus same day national household rating, down 13% from the prior week.◾