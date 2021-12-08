‘Wendy Williams’ Slates Full Month of Guest Hosts for January

The Wendy Williams Show will stick with guest hosts when the syndicated daytime talker returns with new episodes in the new year, said executive producer David Perler on Wednesday.

The Debmar-Mercury-produced talker delayed its season-13 premiere for a month while its titular host was out on extended medical leave, however, Williams has not been able to come back so far this season. She was recently seen leaving a wellness center in Miami.

The Wendy Williams Show will be on hiatus from Dec. 20 - Dec. 31 over the Christmas holidays.

“We’re looking forward to producing new and exciting shows in 2022 and we can’t wait to return in the new year with all of our guest hosts,” said Perler in a statement. “Each of the outstanding guest hosts brings a unique and distinctive style to the successful Wendy format with their individual personalities while also making sure that Wendy’s show remains consistent for the loyal Wendy watchers.”

Hip-hop duo Fat Joe and Remy Ma, who just hosted over Thanksgiving week, will kick off the first week of the year.

That’s followed by the return of actor and comedian Michael Rapaport, who guest hosts from Jan. 10-14 after previously hosting October.

Comedians and actors Kym Whitley, who appeared on The Parkers and other TV shows, and Finesse Mitchell, formerly of Saturday Night Live, take the reins Jan. 17-21.

And former View panelist and current Dish Nation host Sherri Shepherd, who hosted in October and again in December, returns to close out the month from Jan. 24-28. ■