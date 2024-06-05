Family Movie Classics To Launch Family Movie Night
150 films joining network’s lineup in coming months
Family Movie Classics said it will be replacing its Friday-night franchise featuring John Wayne movies with a new Family Movie Night starting July 5.
The move comes as FMC, part of Family Broadcasting Co., prepares to add more than 150 additional movies to its roster.
The first film to be featured on Family Movie Night will be The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, the 1963 romantic comedy starring Glenn Ford, Ron Howard and Shirley Jones.
Films including Room for One More, Flipper and Flipper’s New Adventure will be featured in future weeks.
“FMC has built a great audience with the John Wayne Friday Night Feature, and we look forward to establishing a new family viewing destination with the Family Movie Night,” said Adam Sumrall, executive VP of FETV and FMC. “The wide variety of film premieres in the second half of this year, including Christmas films, has us very excited about attracting an even wider audience to FMC.”
FMC was launched in 2021. It is available in 25 million homes serviced by DirecTV, Xfinity, Dish Network, Frndly TV, Philo and Freecast.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.