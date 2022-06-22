‘Evil’ Season Three on Paramount Plus June 26

Season three of Evil premieres on Paramount Plus June 26. The drama is about forensic psychologist Kristen, played by Katja Herbers, who teams up with a Catholic seminarian, David, played by Mike Colter, and tech contractor Ben, played by Aasif Mandvi, to investigate supernatural events.

Robert and Michelle King are the creators, showrunners and exec producers.

Season three begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. The two not only have to navigate this new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds himself melting down from unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

The first season aired on CBS before Evil shifted to Paramount Plus.

New episodes drop on Sundays.

Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick executive produce with the Kings.

The Kings’ shows include The Good Wife, The Good Fight and The Bite. ■