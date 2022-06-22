‘Evil’ Season Three on Paramount Plus June 26
By Michael Malone published
Kristen and David figure out their new reality after fateful kiss
Season three of Evil premieres on Paramount Plus June 26. The drama is about forensic psychologist Kristen, played by Katja Herbers, who teams up with a Catholic seminarian, David, played by Mike Colter, and tech contractor Ben, played by Aasif Mandvi, to investigate supernatural events.
Robert and Michelle King are the creators, showrunners and exec producers.
Season three begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. The two not only have to navigate this new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds himself melting down from unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.
The first season aired on CBS before Evil shifted to Paramount Plus.
New episodes drop on Sundays.
Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick executive produce with the Kings.
The Kings’ shows include The Good Wife, The Good Fight and The Bite. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
