CBS All Access Renews ‘The Good Fight’

CBS All Access has ordered a second season of The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight. The next season should arrive in early 2018.

“We’re only a few episodes into the first season and the reaction from CBS All Accesssubscribers and critics alike has been phenomenal,” said Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer at CBS Interactive. “This series and its characters are just beginning and we can’t wait to see where Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the amazing cast take The Good Fight next.”

The Good Fight picks up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of The Good Wife. The series stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Erica Tazel, Sarah Steele and Justin Bartha. It debuted Feb. 19.

Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King are showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Robinson also co-wrote and executive produced the premiere episode with the Kings. Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and Alison Cross are also executive producers.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.

A subscription to CBS All Access costs $5.99 month or $9.99 for commercial free.