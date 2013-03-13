CBS' 'The Good Wife' Sold in Multiplatform Deal

CBS Corp. has sold its drama, The Good Wife, in a

multiplatform deal that includes subscription video with on demand services, a

basic cable network and broadcast television stations. All told, The Good Wife will end up fetching as much as $2 million an episode, according to sources, putting it on par with other network dramas that were sold soley in broadcast and cable syndication.

"This is an off-network model for a unique serialized

show in today's television ecosystem," said Leslie Moonves, president and

CEO, CBS Corporation. "It uses creative windowing to serve the content

needs of best-in-class partners while realizing the full syndication value for

a high-quality series. In addition, the potential for catch-up viewing across

multiple platforms can provide incremental value to future broadcasts on the

CBS Television Network."

The first three seasons of The Good Wife will

premiere on Amazon Prime Instant Video on Thursday, March 14. The show

currently is in season four on CBS, where it airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. Season

four will premiere on Amazon later this year.

"The Good Wife consistently has been one of the

strongest sellers on Amazon Instant Video, so we know our customers love the

show," said Brad Beale, Amazon's director of digital video content

acquisition, in a statement.

The show's first four seasons also will premiere on Hulu

Plus this fall, when season five is expected to debut on CBS. Prior to this,

CBS has only distributed library content and CBS-produced programs that air on

The CW to Hulu.

"The Good Wife is one of the best dramas on

network TV and we are thrilled to bring this show -- as well as thousands of

episodes from 20 other shows in the CBS library -- to our Hulu Plus

subscribers," said Andy Forssell, Hulu's senior VP of content, also in a

statement. "CBS has been an important partner to us, and we are proud that

our agreement continues to create accretive revenue streams for their premium

programming."

On basic cable, The Hallmark Channel acquired the show to

air on weekdays starting January 2014.

"Hallmark Channel's audience is very reflective of CBS',

and as our network enters the arena of creating original, primetime scripted

fare, we look to TV programs like The Good Wife as the type of

award-winning, quality series we value and want to emulate," said Bill

Abbott, president and CEO, Crown Media Family Networks, Hallmark Channel and

Hallmark Movie Channel.

Finally, CBS Television Distribution has sold the show to

local television stations, including the CBS Television Stations, covering 85%

of the country. The show will premiere on TV stations on weekends starting

September 2014.

"This is a syndication rollout that's a great match of

program with partners," said Scott Koondel, CBS Corp.'s chief content

licensing officer. "The Good Wife episodes have been popular on

Amazon's electronic-sell-through (EST) service, and addictive serialized dramas

like this perform very well on Hulu Plus. Meanwhile, the Hallmark brand has always

been associated with quality and prestige, and The Good Wife is one of

the most honored, critically acclaimed and talked-about shows on television --

and, of course, it's a series that has always performed well on the CBS-owned

stations."

The Good Wife, which has been the recipient of Emmy, Golden

Globe, Peabody, WGA and SAG Awards since its 2009 debut, is produced by CBS

Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. The show stars

Julianna Margulies, who has won an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award for her

portrayal of attorney Alicia Florrick. Executive producers are Ridley Scott,

Robert King, Michelle King, David Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Ted Humphrey, Keith

Eisner and Leonard Dick. Robert King and Michelle King are the creators.

Updated on March 13 at 10:20 a.m. PT