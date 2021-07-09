‘Evil’ Gets Season Three on Paramount Plus

Psychological mystery Evil was renewed for season three on Paramount Plus. The drama examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. At the center of Evil are a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is behind the mysteries.

Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson and Christine Lahti are in the cast.

Evil shifted from CBS to Paramount Plus for season two. The first three episodes of the 13-episode season are currently available. New episodes drop on Sundays.

The second season has Kristen struggling with her darker nature, while David suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile, Ben is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears.

Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick are executive producers.

Robert and Michelle King signed a new five-year overall producing deal with CBS Studios under their King Size Productions banner. CBS will have exclusive rights to produce content created by the Kings across all platforms. Liz Glotzer is president of King Size Productions.

The Kings are behind The Bite on Spectrum Originals, along with former CBS drama The Good Wife and Paramount Plus drama The Good Fight.