Esquire’s ‘In Transit’ Season Three on Hearst TV’s Very Local June 21

Season three of the In Transit series from Esquire Magazine launches on Hearst Television’s Very Local app June 21. Esquire is part of Hearst Magazines. Dave Holmes, Esquire editor-at-large, hosts.

Irish singer Dermot Kennedy is in the premiere, discussing Cincinnati. There are four 30-minute episodes for the travel show, which showcases things to do, see and eat in cities where Hearst owns TV stations, including Kansas City, Milwaukee and Greenville, South Carolina.

Holmes meets his celeb guests in an airport bar to discuss hidden gems in a particular place. Guests this season include Swedish singer Zara Larsson, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and chef Ronnie Woo.

“From MTV to Esquire, Dave Holmes has interviewed some of the biggest names in our cultural zeitgeist. We’re thrilled that Dave is bringing his curious nature and conversational style to Very Local as he chats with celebs about their travel rituals and highlights hidden gems across America,” said Laura Ling, VP, programming at Very Local.

Hearst Television launched Very Local in 2021 to provide original non-scripted programming across genres with a focus on production in markets where the group owns a station. The Very Local team produces more than 100 hours of content a year.