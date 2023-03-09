KMBC Kansas City Debuts Show on Hearst TV’s Very Local App

Hearst Television’s Kansas City stations, KMBC and KCWE, have added a program to the group’s Very Local app. Hit Me With Your Best Spot Kansas City showcases hotspots around the market, including restaurants, bars, tattoo shops and activities such as axe-throwing.

The weekly show has eight episodes and it debuts March 9.

Former NFL player Shawn Barber, CEO Chase McAnulty and radio host Nikki Vivas are among the dozens of Kansas City personalities who are hosts and tour guides on the program.

“After sports, Kansas City is best known for its food. With so much to offer, Hit Me With Your Best Spot is a guided tour of some of the best restaurants, entertainment venues and spots that make the city amazing,” said KMBC-KCWE president and general manager Justin Antoniotti. “Whether you have just moved here or you’ve been in Kansas City your entire life, you are going to learn about new places to discover.”

Hearst Television launched Very Local in 2021 to provide original non-scripted programming in the group’s 26 markets. The Very Local team produces more than 100 hours of content a year.

KMBC is an ABC affiliate and KCWE is a The CW outlet. Kansas City is DMA No. 34. ■