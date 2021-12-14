Hearst Television Taps Justin Antoniotti as GM for Stations in Kansas City

Hearst Television named Justin Antoniotti president and general manager of its stations in Kansas City, KMBC-TV, and KCWE-TV, effective Jan. 1.

Antoniotti, previously GM at Hearst’s WGAL-TV in the Lancaster-Harrisburg, Lebanon, York, Pennsylvania, market, succeeds Sarah Smith, who announced plans to retire at the end of the year. Before WGAL, Antoniotti ran Hearst’s stations in the Burlington, Vermont-Plattsburgh, N.Y., market.

“Justin has achieved terrific success in each of his roles with Hearst Television,” said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. “Having managed at a variety of television stations, including some of the company’s heritage properties, he has a keen understanding of the impact Hearst stations have in the communities they serve. This, coupled with his experience running our duopoly in Burlington-Plattsburgh, including launching the market’s first full power CW station, makes him the ideal executive to lead KMBC and KCWE.”

Before Burlington, Antoniotti was a news director at Hearst’s WTAE-TV, Pittsburgh and WYFF-TV, Greenville, S.C., and assistant news director at WISN-TV, Milwaukee. Prior to joining Hearst, he did time in Houston, Memphis, Biloxi and Columbia, Missouri.