Uhl Named WADL Detroit GM

Matt Uhl has been named vice president and general manager at WADL Detroit, an independent station. Uhl spent 16 years at WHP Harrisburg, including a run as general manager.

Uhl was also director of sales at Fox affiliate WPMT Harrisburg, and worked at KCRA Sacramento as well. He succeeds Steve Antoniotti.

Adell Broadcasting owns WADL, which has shifted from calling itself "Detroit's Urban Station" to a broader reach.

"This is an exciting time to be in Detroit at WADL," said Uhl. "With the debut of our 9 p.m. primetime news, combined with the wonderful facilities at WADL, I am confident we will be able to make our mark in the metro Detroit market."