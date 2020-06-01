Antoniotti Gets GM Job at WGAL Lancaster-Harrisburg

Justin Antoniotti, president and general manager of WPTZ-WNNE in Burlington (VT)-Plattsburgh (NY), has been named president and general manager of WGAL in Lancaster-Harrisburg-Lebanon-York, Pa. Both are Hearst Television stations.

Antoniotti starts in DMA No. 47 July 1 and succeeds Kyle Grimes, who shifts to the top job at WCVB Boston. Antoniotti’s successor at WPTZ-WNNE has not yet been named.

“Justin has done terrific work leading transformational initiatives at WPTZ and WNNE the past four years,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. “And his earlier experience leading a team producing impactful journalism which improved the lives of all Pennsylvanians clearly demonstrates his commitment to outstanding local broadcasting. Justin will be a great addition to a fantastic team at one of America’s best television stations and community servants.”

Before moving to Burlington-Plattsburgh, Antoniotti was news director at Hearst TV’s WTAE Pittsburgh.

His father Steve was in the local TV business, coming from news and rising to general manager.

Antoniotti held overall management responsibility for WPTZ-WNNE, an NBC-CW duopoly. WPTZ expanded its news output during his time there.

Antoniotti previously worked at WYFF Greenville and WISN Milwaukee.