Kyle Grimes Named WCVB Boston President/GM

Kyle I. Grimes, president and general manager of WGAL in Lancaster-Harrisburg-Lebanon-York (PA), has been named president and general manager of WCVB Boston, also part of Hearst TV. He starts July 1 and succeeds Bill Fine, who is retiring.

Kyle Grimes has been named president and GM of WCVB Boston. (Image credit: Hearst TV)

“Kyle’s career path, and his repeated success at every assignment -- most recently at one of America’s iconic market-leading television stations -- has prepared him exceptionally well to succeed Bill,” said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president. “Kyle shares Bill’s passion for broadcasting and the mission of local journalism and community service. I know WCVB will continue to thrive under his leadership.”

Boston is DMA No. 9. Lancaster-Harrisburg is No. 47.

Prior to taking over WGAL in 2016, Grimes was president and general manager of WPTZ-WNNE, Hearst’s NBC and CW affiliates in Plattsburgh, New York/Burlington, Vermont. He was the news director there from 2005 to 2008. In between those two stints, he was news director at WPBF West Palm Beach.

Grimes began his career at KSBW in Monterey-Salinas, CA.

“I have closely followed Kyle since he became general manager at the same station where I started my broadcasting career,” Fine said. “It is clear to me that he brings the necessary qualities to lead this great television station. I look forward to working with Kyle over the next few months as I transition from general manager to loyal viewer and alum.”

Under Grimes’s leadership, WGAL added more than seven hours of local news per week as well as a weekly public-affairs show. WGAL was a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters’ 2019 Service to America Award.