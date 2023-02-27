KMBC-TV, Kansas City Hires Brya Berry As Co-Anchor
Journalist moves from Oklahoma City
KMBC-TV, Kansas City, said it hired Brya Berry as weekday co-anchor for its 4 p.m. newscast. Berry will also co anchor the 9 p.m. newscast on KCWE-TV. ‘
Berry most recently was an investigative reporter at KFOR-TV, Oklahoma City.
She is replacing Haley Harrison, who left to become the Media Relations Director for Kansas City public relations firm Trozzolo.
"Brya's extensive experience as an anchor and reporter will help us continue to provide our viewers with the most up-to-date and accurate news in the Kansas City area,” said KMBC 9 News Director Dan O’Donnell. “We look forward to the energy and expertise that she will bring to our newscasts."
“We can’t wait to have someone with such an interest in community outreach joining our team,” added KMBC KCWE Community Partnerships Director Kim Rupe. “Brya’s involvement in public events and social engagement will help us to better serve residents in Kansas and Missouri.”
Before KFOR, Berry was an anchor and reporter at WRBL-TV, Columbus, Ga. She began her career at WBRC-TV, Birmingham, Alabama.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the talented team at KMBC 9 News,” said Berry. “I look forward to bringing my passion for journalism to the Kansas City community and delivering the news that matters most to our viewers." ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
