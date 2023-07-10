ESPN Steps to the Plate With 'Home Run Derby' Coverage
ESPN to offer live coverage of event, ESPN2 to offer StatCast-based alternative feed
As Major League Baseball enters its annual All-Star game break, ESPN on Monday will step to the plate to provide live coverage of the 2023 Home Run Derby.
ESPN will begin its Home Run Derby coverage Monday night with its Baseball Tonight pregame show before airing the live competition from Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
On ESPN2, the network will offer a stats-heavy alternative feed that will include analytics-focused commentary driven by on-screen graphics, data and information provided by MLB StatCast. Also, the home run coverage and ball flight will be displayed as a 3D animation during the telecast, according to the network.
Last year’s Home Run Derby, which was won by Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto, drew 6.9 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, down 3% from the previous year, according to Nielsen.
This year’s participants include Julio Rodriguez (Seattle Mariners), Vladimir Guerrero (Toronto Blue Jays), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Randy Arozarena (Tampa Bay Rays), Pete Alonzo (New York Mets), Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles), Luis Robert (Chicago White Sox), and Adolis Garcia (Texas Rangers).
ESPN’s Home Run Derby coverage will be hosted by Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez, with ESPN analysts Buster Olney and Alden Gonzalez providing interviews and commentary. Ravech, during a recent press call for the event, said the fast pace of the at-bats during the Home Run Derby makes announcing the event difficult but contributes to the event’s appeal with viewers.
“It resonates not only with the people in the stands and watching, but also with the competitors,” he said. “There is something about a home run and a home run champion that resonates with people.”
Fox on Tuesday will televise baseball's All-Star Game.
