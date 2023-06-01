DoubleVerify Launches DV Marketplace Suite

DoubleVerify said it launched DV Marketplace Suite, which provides users with tools to evaluate the quality of advertising inventory to better determine value and revenue potential.

The suite is designed for supply-side and demand-side platforms, marketplaces and ad exchanges. It provides metrics for brand safety, fraud, viewability and context.

At launch, platforms using DV Marketplace Suite include Tremor International, Teads, PulsePoint, AdTheorent, Undertone and A Perion Co.

“DV has serviced global platforms with our best-in-class media quality solutions for years, helping to address critical challenges related to IVT prevention and viewability optimization,” Steven Woolway, executive VP of business development at DoubleVerify, said. “With the launch of DV Marketplace Suite, we are building off this success by creating a holistic solution that addresses the emerging need for brand safety insights that are aligned with industry standards. DV Marketplace Suite is the only solution that holistically addresses pre-bid and post-bid brand safety, fraud, viewability and contextual challenges all through a single integration.”

The launch includes widespread availability of DV’s Brand Safety Floor, a solution that aligns with the standards established by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM). DV launched its Brand Safety Floor earlier this year and clients that were using it can now align their monetization policy to GARM standards.

The suite’s combination of pre-bid controls and post-bid insights is designed to help supply-side and demand-side platforms grow business with advertisers and publishers.

“Our partnership with DoubleVerify plays an important role in ensuring high-quality inventory in our exchange and empowering our customers to create and deploy comprehensive brand safety, viewability and fraud controls across campaigns,” said Jay Baum, chief data partnerships officer, Tremor International. “We are excited to maximize DV Marketplace Suite solutions to elevate our offerings and limit inventory waste.”