DoubleVerify Provides TikTok With Brand Safety Measurement

DoubleVerify said it expanded its relationship with TikTok, providing advertisers with post-campaign brand safety and suitability measurement.

The two companies got together last September to measure ad viewability and invalid traffic.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with TikTok to measure brand safety and suitability, providing global brands with greater clarity and confidence in their investments on this high-growth platform,” said DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski. “User-generated content offers advertisers a high-engagement forum to connect with passionate online communities. Our expanded partnership will ensure campaigns can have transparency into adjacent content while maximizing impact and performance for our joint customers.”

DoubleVerify’s video classification product looks at visual, audio and text components, including metadata, captions and hashtags to determine suitability.

DV’s technology can classify TikTok videos according to DV’s brand safety floor and suitability categories, while aligning with standards from the 4A’s Advertiser Protection Bureau (APB) and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM).

In addition to post-campaign analysis, advertisers can use DV’s capabilities to make future media planning and buying decisions. ■