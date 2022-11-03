DoubleVerify Provides TikTok With Brand Safety Measurement
Expands earlier deal gauging viewability and invalid traffic
DoubleVerify said it expanded its relationship with TikTok, providing advertisers with post-campaign brand safety and suitability measurement.
The two companies got together last September to measure ad viewability and invalid traffic.
“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with TikTok to measure brand safety and suitability, providing global brands with greater clarity and confidence in their investments on this high-growth platform,” said DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski. “User-generated content offers advertisers a high-engagement forum to connect with passionate online communities. Our expanded partnership will ensure campaigns can have transparency into adjacent content while maximizing impact and performance for our joint customers.”
DoubleVerify’s video classification product looks at visual, audio and text components, including metadata, captions and hashtags to determine suitability.
DV’s technology can classify TikTok videos according to DV’s brand safety floor and suitability categories, while aligning with standards from the 4A’s Advertiser Protection Bureau (APB) and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM).
In addition to post-campaign analysis, advertisers can use DV’s capabilities to make future media planning and buying decisions. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
