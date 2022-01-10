Distributor 1091 Pictures Providing 1,300 Titles to Streaming TCL Channel

Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall in 'The Dinner', a 1091 title now available on the TCL channel.

Independent distributor 1091 Picture said it made a licensing deal that will bring more than 1,300 titles to TCL Channel, a streaming service that is pre-loaded on TCL sets using the Roku and Android operating systems.

TCL Channel is owned by TCL FFalcon, a joint venture among TCL Electronic, Tencent and Southern TV New Media. It features free linear channels and VOD programming.

“TCL’s new channel will make it even easier for one of the largest smart TV customer bases to discover 1091’s film library. We are happy to bring a massive repertoire of independent films to such a fast-growing channel,” said Sana Soni, director of sales at 1091 Pictures. “We understand the enormous advantage TCL will have being pre-installed on new devices sold.”

