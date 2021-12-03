1091 Pictures Films Part of Vizio WatchFree Plus VOD

Independent distributor 1091 Picture said that its films are available as part of the video-on-demand offering added to Vizio’s WatchFree Plus streaming service.

Among the titles from 1091 available to Vizio users are American Animals, independent films A Street Cat Named Bob and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, as well as the biopic Neruda.

The 1091 content spans genres including comedy, horror and documentaries.

“Few companies in today’s media landscape have the kind of market penetration that VIZIO commands, which is why Vizio’s foray into AVOD makes so much strategic sense,” said Sana Soni, director of sales at 1091 Pictures. “We’re proud to work with Vizio on their ad-supported on demand programming journey, ensuring audiences have direct and easy access to 1091’s premium content which is sure to connect with viewers of all kinds.”

WatchFree Plus’ VOD programming is available on all Vizio SmartCast TVs.

Also available on demand via WatchFree Plus are shows from Total Content Digital. Titles include Paranormal Files, Remarkable Places To Eat, Killer Mysteries, Honey I Bought The House, Xploration Awesome Planet, Unsealed Alien Files and Coolest Places On Earth.

“We are very excited to be distributing our content on Vizio’s WatchFree Plus which will allow Vizio’s audiences access to the thousands of hours of programming TCD has to offer. What a great opportunity for TCD and for viewers to watch our vast library,” said TCD managing partner, Kenneth F. Campo. ■