Samsung TV Plus Launches 1091’s Unidentified Channel

Unidentified, the new channel from distribution and marketing services company 1091, launched Wednesday on Samsung TV Plus.

The free-to-watch streaming service features paranormal, alien and conspiracy related content. Unidentified will be programmed with the t unscripted and scripted content available including the documentary The Cosmic Secret featuring author David Wilcock.

The launch comes at a time when viewers stuck at home have been consuming unprecedented amounts of free, over-the-top live and on-demand content.

"Samsung TV Plus has given us another great opportunity to partner with an industry leader by providing their customers with premium content. I couldn't be more excited to work with them in the coming months as the channel continues to grow and evolve,” said Adam Brostoff, COO at 1091.

Unidentified launched last week on Xumo, the ad supported streaming service acquired by Comcast.

Samsung TV Plus provides access to more than 100 channels of news, entertainment and sports and requires no downloads, just an internet connection.

Unidentified is on Samsung’s channel 1354 and will be available in millions of households with Samsung Smart TVs made from 2016 to 2020.