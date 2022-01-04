TCL Says It's Now Selling 10M TVs a Year Powered by Google TV or Android TV (CES 2022)
It's an impressive benchmark, considering TCL only started making smart TVs powered by Google's OS in June of 2020
TCL revealed at CES in Las Vegas Tuesday that it's now selling 10 million smart TVs a year powered by either Google TV or Android TV.
It's a notable benchmark, considering the Chinese electronics company introduced its first Android TV models as recently as June 2020. TCL's first Google TV sets didn't hit the market until last summer.
Google said in May of 2021 that around 80 million devices worldwide used Android TV, or its progeny, Google TV. This builds some credence to the recent narrative that Google is finally serious about investing in the video business, and that it has traction vs. Roku and Amazon in terms of building a viable operating system for streaming video.
"TCL has also worked closely with Google to introduce the newest smart TV experience with Google TV," TCL said in a statement. "New features like hands-free voice control with Google Assistant, a content-first home screen and innovative ways to discover content has enriched TCL’s television lineup. Currently, TCL is one of Google’s largest TV partners worldwide, selling more than 10M sets annually featuring Google TV and Android TV."
For both TCL and Google, the announced tidbit of info offsets the negative news from December, when TCL's Google TV-powered 5-series and 6-series TVs were temporarily pulled off the shelves of Best Buy in the U.S. for alleged performance issues, now reportedly resolved.
