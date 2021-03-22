Disney Plus Says ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Is Its Most-Watched Premiere

Disney said lots of subscribers watched 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Disney Plus said that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was the most-watched series premiere over its opening weekend in the history of the streaming service.

The Marvel series was also the most-watched title overall on the service globally in Disney Plus and Hotstar markets.

The company didn't provide any viewership numbers.

So far Disney Plus’ big three original series are The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, which just finished its run and the season two premiere of The Mandalorian from Lucas Films.

Reelgood, which tracks streaming and engagement, said that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came in fourth in the superhero opening weekend rankings in the U.S.

It came in behind Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the re-edited film that streamed on HBO Max this weekend.

Reelgood said the first weekend for WandaVision on Disney Plus was No. 1 and the opening weekend for No. 3 Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max had bigger opening weekends than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Reelgood bases its data on streaming and engagement share among 2 million Reelgood users in the U.S.

Samba TV, meanwhile, said between Falcon and Justice League it was a streaming superhero weekend. The smart-TV-based measurement service said Falcon had 1.7 million households tuning in over the weekend, slightly more than the 1.6 million U.S. households that watched WandaVision on its opening weekend.

Samba TV also said 1.8 million U.S. households watched at least 5 minutes of the four-hour Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max over the weekend.