‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ on Disney Plus March 19

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a Marvel Studios series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, premieres on Disney Plus March 19. Mackie plays Sam Wilson, also known as The Falcon, and Stan portrays Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. The Winter Soldier. The pair came together near the end of Avengers: Endgame. The series sees the duo “on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience,” said Disney Plus.

Kari Skogland directs and Malcolm Spellman is head writer.

“Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are spectacular actors and we felt like we hadn’t explored their stories or their backstories or their personal stories enough as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes,” said Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios and chief creative officer, Marvel, during the TCA winter press tour. “So it was always the thought that we wanted to learn more about both of them.”

The cast features Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Feige has long sought to put the characters center stage. “We thought if we ever had that opportunity, we’d watch a whole show with the two of them,” he said. “And Disney Plus finally gives us that opportunity.”