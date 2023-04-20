Desus Nice, Charlemagne Tha God Lined Up to Guest Host ‘The Daily Show’
New lineup of stars host Comedy Central show as search for permanent host continues
The next batch of guest hosts for The Daily Show has been revealed, with Charlamagne Tha God taking the job May 15-18, the Daily Show news team tag-teaming May 22-25, Michelle Wolf on June 5-8, Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng on June 12-15, Daily Show contributor Lewis Black in the seat June 20-22 and Desus Nice guest hosting June 26-29.
Trevor Noah had the Daily Show host job from 2015 to the end of 2022. Guest hosts since then have included Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, John Leguizamo, Desi Lydic, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Dulcé Sloan, Wanda Sykes, Marlon Wayans and Roy Wood Jr. Lydic, Kosta, Sloan and Wood Jr. are Daily Show correspondents.
Jen Flanz is showrunner, writer and executive producer of The Daily Show, on Comedy Central. Dan Amira is head writer and producer.
Comedy Central is part of Paramount Global.
