DAZN Steps Into PPV Boxing Ring with Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder Card
Bout concludes strong 2023 PPV boxing campaign
DAZN on Saturday (December 23) will finish off a busy 2023 pay-per-view boxing year with a big heavyweight fight card featuring former champions Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.
The fight, which retails at $39.99, is headlined by the Joshua-Otto Wallin match along with the Deontay Wilder-Joseph Parker bout. Also on the card is the Dmitry Bivol-Lyndon Arthur light heavyweight title bout.
The fight card is DAZN’s second PPV boxing event of the month following its December 9 Devin Haney-Regis Prograis PPV event.
The fight is the 11th major PPV boxing match for the industry, which more than doubled last year's output. Showtime's April 22 Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia event set the pace for the year with a reported 1.2 million PPV buys.
