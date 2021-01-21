CW Launches App on Vizio SmartCast Platform

The CW said its new streaming app has launched on the Vizio SmartCast, the programming platform on the company’s smart TV sets.

SmartCast viewers will be able to stream full seasons of Batwoman, Nancy Drew and DC’s Stargirl and catch up on the latest episodes of All American and Riverdale.

Viewers using SmartCast will also be able to watch every episode of the “modern classics" on CW’s Seed, Including 90210, Nikita and Schitt’s Creek.

“We want to provide fans of The CW’s programming a choice of how and where they consume our content,” said Hiram Norman, executive VP, digital at The CW. “Vizio is a great partner that will help provide our audience the viewing experience they’ve come to expect from The CW.”

The CW on Thursday premiered its new series Walker and season three of Legacies.

“The CW app is a fantastic addition to the SmartCast line-up,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development for Vizio. “As a popular broadcast network, The CW app provides SmartCast audiences with on-demand access to fan-favorite series, modern classics and highly anticipated series premieres.”