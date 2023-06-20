Crunchyroll News Relaunches With Expanded Coverage and Features
Sony-owned niche SVOD touts new website, broader editorial coverage and new features for its news platform
Crunchyroll, the specialty subscription streaming service acquired by Sony in 2021, is doubling down on the news platform it uses to lure and service its anime fans.
The relaunched Crunchroll News will include an expanded staff generating more breaking anime news, as well as larger features about the industry. Anime experts will expand production of weekly columns. And from "cosplay roundups" to polls to quizzes, Crunchyroll is simply promising more news content all around, not to mention a snazzy new website.
"Since 2011, Crunchyroll News' mission has been to inform and delight anime fans,” said Crunchyroll Editorial Director David-Christopher Galhea, in a statement. “With this relaunch we're thrilled to serve every fan — new and returning — an even greater experience of illuminating stories and in-depth coverage of their favorite anime. From exclusive interviews to red carpet events, Crunchyroll News will continue to celebrate the rich, diverse stories and voices of the anime community."
Crunchyroll has tiered pricing plans ranging from a $7.99 single-stream version to a $14.99-a-month tier letting up to six fans in the domicile watch the platform at once.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.