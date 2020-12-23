Cozi TV Ends 2020 With Finales, Starts 2021 With Premieres

Cozi TV signs off on 2020 and marks the new year with a series of season finales, and first seasons of classic shows. On Dec. 31, Cozi will air season finales from 4 p.m. to midnight, featuring closers from Little House on the Prairie, The Munsters, Frasier, Roseanne and The Nanny.

Starting Jan. 1, it’s what Cozi is calling “The Firsts for the First,” with the first seasons of The Nanny and Roseanne. The Nanny begins at 6 a.m. and Roseanne starts at 5 p.m.

“After 2020, we could all use a fresh start – what better way than to Cozi up at home and watch our favorite farewell episodes on New Year’s Eve and then start brand new on New Year’s Day with the first seasons of our hit series The Nanny and Roseanne,” said Meredith McGinn, senior VP, Cozi TV and LX.TV Productions.

The Nanny will show Fran Drescher’s character transforming from door-to-door cosmetic sales to a nanny job at the Sheffield house. For Roseanne, viewers meet Dan and Roseanne Connor, and see George Clooney as Roseanne’s boss at Wellman Plastics.

Cozi TV is NBC’s multicast network showing vintage TV.