MeTV Celebrates Series Finales on Final Day of 2023

MeTV bids farewell to 2023 with its “The Lasts on the Last” stunt, a celebration of season finales and final season episodes of hit shows airing on new year’s eve. The shows include The Andy Griffith Show, The Brady Bunch and The Beverly Hillbillies. It starts at 12 pm ET/PT on December 31.

The Brady Bunch episode “The Hustler,” which sees Bobby Brady develop a knack for shooting pool in the fifth and final season, starts things off. The event goes until 6:30 p.m. December 31 and concludes with episode “Mayberry RFD” from The Andy Griffith Show. The series finale set up the Andy Griffith spinoff, also entitled Mayberry RFD.

“The Lasts on the Last” also includes episodes of Gilligan’s Island, Mama’s Family and The Love Boat.

Weigel Broadcasting owns vintage hits network MeTV. It airs M*A*S*H, Leave it to Beaver, The Waltons, Bonanza and other hit shows from an earlier era.