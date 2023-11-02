MeTV Lines Up Veterans Day Special on ‘M*A*S*H’ Finale

In recognition of Veterans Day, MeTV airs the special MeTV Remembers the M*A*S*H Finale Friday, November 10. The historic episode, “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen,” is on at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

M*A*S*H star Alan Alda directed the series finale, which initially aired February 28, 1983. More than 105 million viewers tuned in to see how the 4077th wrapped up their final days in the Korean War.

The special, which runs for three hours, will feature the cast and creators of M*A*S*H, who share their memories of the finale, along with the uncut episode.

MeTV, part of Weigel Broadcasting, airs M*A*S*H on weeknights from 6 to 8 p.m. ET/PT, and on Sundays 7-8 p.m.

M*A*S*H went for 11 seasons on CBS.

Veterans Day is November 11. MeTV aired the series finale of M*A*S*H on Veterans Day last year.