Xumo Launches Exclusive Channels For ‘Family Affair,’ ‘Girls Next Door’

Comcast-owned streaming service Xumo said it signed a U.S. distribution and licensing deal with MPI Media and has launched two exclusive channels, one featuring episodes of Family Affair, the other episodes of Girls Next Door and its two spin-off series.

“Xumo currently features 40 single series channels that drove over 15 percent of total hours streamed in Q1 2022 alone, and represents an important, fast-growing category on our service,” noted Stefan Van Engen, senior VP, programming and partnerships at Xumo.

Also: ‘Barney & Friends’ Gets Dedicated Streaming Channel on Xumo

“Delivering more exclusive content with single series channels like these, helps us to continue delighting and engaging millions of our viewers every day with both beloved and well-known TV shows that they can watch for free, available only on Xumo and through our select distribution partners,” Van Engen said.

The Family Affair Channel is running the 136 episodes of seasons one through five of Family Affair, which stared Sebastian Cabot and Brian Keith. The sitcom aired on CBS from 1966 to 1971. The channel also has 30 episodes of season one of The Mothers in Law. The channel launched July 1.

The Girls Next Door Channel has 88 episodes of season one through six featuring Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends. The series ran on E! From 2005 to 2010. It also has 35 episodes from four seasons of Kendra and 18 episodes from two seasons of Holly’s World.

Xumo, acquired by Comcast in 2020, will become part of a streaming joint venture being started by Comcast and Charter Communications. ■