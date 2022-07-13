Xumo Launches Exclusive Channels For ‘Family Affair,’ ‘Girls Next Door’
By Jon Lafayette published
Streaming service signs distribution and licensing deal with MPI Media Group
Comcast-owned streaming service Xumo said it signed a U.S. distribution and licensing deal with MPI Media and has launched two exclusive channels, one featuring episodes of Family Affair, the other episodes of Girls Next Door and its two spin-off series.
“Xumo currently features 40 single series channels that drove over 15 percent of total hours streamed in Q1 2022 alone, and represents an important, fast-growing category on our service,” noted Stefan Van Engen, senior VP, programming and partnerships at Xumo.
Also: ‘Barney & Friends’ Gets Dedicated Streaming Channel on Xumo
“Delivering more exclusive content with single series channels like these, helps us to continue delighting and engaging millions of our viewers every day with both beloved and well-known TV shows that they can watch for free, available only on Xumo and through our select distribution partners,” Van Engen said.
The Family Affair Channel is running the 136 episodes of seasons one through five of Family Affair, which stared Sebastian Cabot and Brian Keith. The sitcom aired on CBS from 1966 to 1971. The channel also has 30 episodes of season one of The Mothers in Law. The channel launched July 1.
The Girls Next Door Channel has 88 episodes of season one through six featuring Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends. The series ran on E! From 2005 to 2010. It also has 35 episodes from four seasons of Kendra and 18 episodes from two seasons of Holly’s World.
Xumo, acquired by Comcast in 2020, will become part of a streaming joint venture being started by Comcast and Charter Communications. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.