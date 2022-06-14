‘Barney & Friends’ Gets Dedicated Streaming Channel on Xumo

Streaming service Xumo said it will launch a streaming channel dedicated to iconic purple dinosaur Barney on June 30.

The channel will feature eight full seasons of Barney & Friends, co-starring Baby Bop, BJ and Riff as well as their young human pals.

The new channel will arrive in time for kids’ summer vacation from school, when Xumo will launch its Family Adventure Month.

Xumo is adding eight family-friendly movies to its library in June and July. The films are Push with Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning, The Karate Kid with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith, Miracles from Heaven with Jennifer Garner, The 5th Wave with Chloe Grace Moretz, The Mask of Zorro with Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Starman with Jeff Bridges, Gods of Egypt with Gerard Butler and Chadwick Bozeman and A River Runs Through It starring Brad Pitt.

“Xumo’s Family Adventure Month places an emphasis on entertainment that everyone in the family can stream together, and is ideally timed for the start of summer break,” said Fern Feistel, senior VP, marketing and content operations at Xumo. “Launching eight new movies and a dedicated Barney & Friends channel builds upon an already vast library of popular Kids & Family content that’s especially in demand during the summer months.”