TruTV Lines Up’ Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper!,’ ‘Step by Step’ Holiday Marathons

TruTV will turn back the clock over the holiday weekend by airing marathons of two 1990s comedy sitcoms.

The network will launch a Christmas weekend marathon of Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, which aired on ABC from 1992 to 1997. The series -- which starred Mark Cooper as a former NBA star turned substitute teacher and also featured Holly Robinson Peete, Omar Gooding and Raven Symone -- will air on truTV from December 23 to December 25, according to network officials.

TruTv will offer a New Year’s Day weekend marathon of the ABC sitcom Step by Step. The series starred Suzanne Somers and Patrick Duffy as parents of a blended family. Step by Step, which ran on ABC from 1991-1997 and CBS from 1997-1998, will launch on truTV December 30 and conclude on January 1, said the network.■